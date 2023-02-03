Head-To-Head Comparison: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) & WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.95 -$11.82 million ($103.00) -0.09

Solar Energy Initiatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiSA Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 72.50%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63%

Volatility and Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WiSA Technologies beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.