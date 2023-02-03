Head to Head Contrast: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 20.33% 15.31% 0.91% C&F Financial 22.88% 13.84% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.39 million 1.49 $7.59 million $1.87 6.95 C&F Financial $129.84 million 1.63 $29.16 million $8.32 7.30

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of the James Financial Group and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

