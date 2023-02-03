Head to Head Review: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Lantheus 13.35% 37.77% 21.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Lantheus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Lantheus $425.21 million 9.82 -$71.28 million $1.49 40.71

Analyst Ratings

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantheus.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardio Diagnostics and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Lantheus has a consensus target price of $102.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.47%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Lantheus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lantheus beats Cardio Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico, third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and the EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.

