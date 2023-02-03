Head-To-Head Review: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 13 9 0 2.41

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.35%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than CEVA.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 6.68 $400,000.00 ($0.91) -38.83 Pinterest $2.58 billion 7.66 $316.44 million $0.07 415.77

This table compares CEVA and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -15.70% 2.02% 1.71% Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65%

Summary

Pinterest beats CEVA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

