Head to Head Survey: Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) versus Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 742.58 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.83 Valneva $528.14 million 1.85 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardiol Therapeutics and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.96%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.55%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valneva beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the “”ARCHER”” trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.