Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.