HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.2 %

HQY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 26.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

