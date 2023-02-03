Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

