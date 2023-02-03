Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.
NYSE:HP opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
