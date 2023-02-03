Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

NYSE:HP opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

