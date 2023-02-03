Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

