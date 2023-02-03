Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tesla by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,093,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,947 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

