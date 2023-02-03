Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $9,892,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $31.58 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Highwoods Properties Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.