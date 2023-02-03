Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

