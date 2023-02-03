HSBC Lowers The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

