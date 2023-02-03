Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$393.87 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.02.

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.28.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

