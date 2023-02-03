Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

HBM opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

