Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.02.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$393.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.