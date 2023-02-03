Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €63.22 ($68.72) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1 year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.76 and its 200-day moving average is €53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

