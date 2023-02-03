Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0 %

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.