Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

