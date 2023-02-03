Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $236.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

