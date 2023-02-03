Huntington National Bank Has $211,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GSK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.