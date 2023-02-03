Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

