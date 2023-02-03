Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,690,000 after purchasing an additional 723,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,337,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,306,000 after buying an additional 151,575 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

