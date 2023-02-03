Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

SNA stock opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average is $225.97.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

