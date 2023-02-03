Huntington National Bank Sells 242 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.