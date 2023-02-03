Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,918 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,115 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.