Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 245,859 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 245,859 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $145,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,947,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,798.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 155,557 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $88,667.49.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $189,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMCL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

