IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $49,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.