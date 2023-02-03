IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $230.64 and last traded at $231.96. Approximately 94,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 353,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

