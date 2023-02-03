Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 20.7 %

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

