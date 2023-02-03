Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSE IMO opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

