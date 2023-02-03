Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

NGVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

