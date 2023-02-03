Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 3,244 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $80,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $372,199.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $25.35 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.