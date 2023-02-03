Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 2,707 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

