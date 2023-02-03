Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 17,896 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

