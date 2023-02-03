Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,949 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,075,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,923. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.