Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

