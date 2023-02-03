Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a current ratio of 58.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

