Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.9 %

About St. Joe

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.