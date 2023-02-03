Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.71 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

