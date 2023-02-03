Inspire Investing LLC Buys 361 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

