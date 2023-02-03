Inspire Investing LLC Buys 530 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

