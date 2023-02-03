Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 6,049 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 73.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $39.93 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.