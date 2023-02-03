Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

