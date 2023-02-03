Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 518,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 290,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.