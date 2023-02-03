Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in International Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.