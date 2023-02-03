Inspire Investing LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.