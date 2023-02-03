Inspire Investing LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.64 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

