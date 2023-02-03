Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

